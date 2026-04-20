Air India commits $400 million to upgrade cabins and lounges

Air India rolls out business suites

Say goodbye to cramped seats: Air India is rolling out business class suites with sliding privacy doors and better amenities, directly responding to past complaints about seating and food.

Chief Customer Officer Rajesh Dogra shared, "We are rapidly modernizing the backbone of our long-haul fleet and raising the bar for customers flying between India and the world,"

The first upgraded 787 is already set for Europe routes, and new lounges are popping up in cities like Delhi, San Francisco, and New York.