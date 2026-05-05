Air India cuts May 2026 international flights by 20%

Air India CEO cites fuel, airspace

Rising jet fuel prices (up 5% since May) and airspace closures in West Asia have made some routes too expensive to run.

CEO Campbell Wilson says these moves are needed to cope with higher costs and operational challenges.

Air India isn't alone: Lufthansa has dropped 20,000 flights through October, Qantas has cut back on India routes, and IndiGo has scaled down Gulf operations due to ongoing regional conflicts.