Air India expands Salesforce Agentforce AI amid over 30 projects
Business
Air India is stepping up its digital transformation by rolling out more of Salesforce's Agentforce AI.
The goal? To make things faster and easier: think automated email replies, quick name changes on tickets, and easy access to info.
This upgrade is just one part of over 30 AI projects the airline has in motion right now.
Agentforce cuts refunds to 4 hours
Agentforce has already cut refund processing from 14 days to just 4 hours, and name updates now take about 30 minutes.
The platform can handle multiple requests from a single email, giving accurate responses when it's super confident, though humans still double-check when needed.
All in all, Air India hopes these upgrades mean less waiting and a smoother experience for everyone.