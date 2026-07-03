Air India explores joint MRO venture with SIAEC in India
Business
Air India is teaming up with SIA Engineering Company (SIAEC), part of Singapore Airlines Group, to possibly launch a joint venture focused on aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) in India.
The goal? Build a cutting-edge MRO setup that keeps up with the fast-growing Indian aviation scene and supports Air India's expanding fleet.
Singapore Airlines stake, Bengaluru deals
This move builds on their existing collaborations: the Singapore Airlines Group owns a 25.1% stake in Air India, after Tata Group's acquisition in 2022.
In 2024, they signed deals for Airbus A320 fleet support and new maintenance facilities in Bengaluru.
With India's aviation market taking off, the joint venture could help turn the country into a major hub for aircraft maintenance across Asia.