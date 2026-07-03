Air India explores joint MRO venture with SIAEC in India

Singapore Airlines stake, Bengaluru deals

This move builds on their existing collaborations: the Singapore Airlines Group owns a 25.1% stake in Air India, after Tata Group's acquisition in 2022.

In 2024, they signed deals for Airbus A320 fleet support and new maintenance facilities in Bengaluru.

With India's aviation market taking off, the joint venture could help turn the country into a major hub for aircraft maintenance across Asia.