Air India Express opens Navi Mumbai Abu Dhabi international service

Navi Mumbai airport adds cargo services

With Abu Dhabi added, Air India Express will now operate 30 weekly flights out of Navi Mumbai, including routes to Bengaluru and Delhi.

The airport currently handles about 20,000 passengers daily with 149 flights to 46 destinations, aiming for up to 300 daily flights this winter.

Plus, freight operations kick off July 15, too, set to expand to 18 weekly cargo services soon, showing how quickly the airport is growing as a travel and logistics hub.