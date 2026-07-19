Air India Express restores 90% flights, launches Abu Dhabi routes
Air India Express has bounced back, restoring 90% of its flights to the Middle East after recent disruptions from the West Asia conflict.
The airline just launched new routes from Navi Mumbai, Indore, and Lucknow to Abu Dhabi.
Chairman Nipun Aggarwal called this region their "home market" and expects all flights to be fully up and running by October, unless things heat up again geopolitically.
Abu Dhabi Airports sees record crowds
Flights to Europe and the US are also back on track. Air India Express is doubling down on its Middle East connections with a new Guwahati-Abu Dhabi route coming next month.
Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi Airports is seeing record crowds (passenger traffic was "between 105% and 110%" compared with the same period last year for five days last week) and hotels are staying busy too.