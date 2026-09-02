Air India Express unveils uniforms blending modern and traditional
Air India Express just dropped new uniforms for its cabin crew and staff, blending modern style with traditional Indian vibes.
As part of their "Tales of India" initiative, the outfits feature silhouettes based on the traditional kurti, tailored jackets, scarves, and pocket squares in signature Xpress Blue and Xpress Orange, showing off regional crafts from all over the country.
Sunil Suresh says uniforms celebrate authenticity
Designed in-house for women and by Trent Limited for men, these uniforms use banana crepe fabric to keep things comfy and functional.
Sunil Suresh, Head, Marketing, E-Commerce & Loyalty, Air India group, says the look celebrates cultural authenticity while making service experiences even better.
With more than 500 flights daily across 64 destinations, this refresh is all about staying rooted in Indian heritage while leveling up the airline's vibe.