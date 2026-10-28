Air India Group posts over ₹6,000cr Q1 fiscal 2027 loss
Business
Air India Group just posted a loss of over ₹6,000 crore for the first quarter of fiscal 2027, twice what it lost last year at this time.
The main reasons? Soaring fuel prices, currency swings, and airspace closures that forced longer flight routes.
Tewolde Gebremariam pushes cost cuts
To tackle these money troubles, CEO Tewolde Gebremariam is pushing for serious cost-cutting and a shift toward more mindful spending.
The airline is also reorganizing with Air India Express to run things more efficiently while keeping both brands distinct.