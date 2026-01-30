Air India heading for biggest-ever loss of ₹15,000cr

Tata Group and Singapore Airlines (which owns about a quarter of Air India) have seen Air India post combined losses of ₹9,568.4 crore in fiscal 2024-25, and it is likely to record more than ₹15,000 crore in fiscal 2025-26. Singapore Airlines said its results have been dragged down by Air India's ongoing struggles.

Tata is reportedly searching for a new CEO

With losses piling up, Tata is reportedly searching for a new CEO as they wait for results from the crash investigation.

The board also shot down Air India's ambitious five-year profit plan as too risky.

Last year alone, Air India lost nearly ₹3,900 crore—and its budget arm did even worse—leaving everyone involved under serious pressure to turn things around.