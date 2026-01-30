Air India heading for biggest-ever loss of ₹15,000cr
Air India is heading for its biggest-ever loss—₹15,000 crore—for the year ending March 2026.
The airline's finances took a major hit after a tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad last June and higher fuel costs caused by Pakistan closing its airspace to key international routes.
Singapore Airlines has been dragged down by Air India's struggles
Tata Group and Singapore Airlines (which owns about a quarter of Air India) have seen Air India post combined losses of ₹9,568.4 crore in fiscal 2024-25, and it is likely to record more than ₹15,000 crore in fiscal 2025-26.
Singapore Airlines said its results have been dragged down by Air India's ongoing struggles.
Tata is reportedly searching for a new CEO
With losses piling up, Tata is reportedly searching for a new CEO as they wait for results from the crash investigation.
The board also shot down Air India's ambitious five-year profit plan as too risky.
Last year alone, Air India lost nearly ₹3,900 crore—and its budget arm did even worse—leaving everyone involved under serious pressure to turn things around.