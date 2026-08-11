Air India, IndiGo appoint Tewolde Gebremariam and Willie Walsh CEOs
Business
Big changes are happening in Indian aviation: Air India and IndiGo just got new CEOs.
Tewolde Gebremariam (previously led Ethiopian Airlines) is now leading Air India, while Willie Walsh steps in at IndiGo.
These two airlines handle nearly 90% of India's domestic air traffic, so their leadership moves matter.
New CEOs face congestion, fuel, trust
The timing isn't random: both airlines face tough challenges like crowded airports, rising travel demand, and unpredictable fuel prices.
Gebremariam will also have to rebuild trust at Air India after a past crash and ongoing restructuring under the Tata Group.
Over at IndiGo, Walsh wants to keep dominating the Indian market while pushing for international growth, all without losing the airline's reputation for efficiency.