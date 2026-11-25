Air India mulls dedicated freighter service for e-commerce and pharmaceuticals
Air India is looking to step up its game by considering entering a dedicated freighter service, moving beyond just using space in passenger planes.
CEO Tewolde Gebremariam told employees that the airline is eyeing e-commerce shipments, express logistics, pharmaceuticals, electronics, and other high-value or time-sensitive cargo, aiming to meet India's rising demand for quick deliveries.
Air India could boost cargo capacity
With more people shopping online and businesses needing faster shipping, Air India's move could boost its cargo capacity and bring in extra revenue.
Right now, it only uses passenger flights for cargo, so dedicated freighters would help it work more efficiently and stay competitive in India's busy logistics scene.