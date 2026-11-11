Air India near naming Balagopal Kunduvara CFO amid ₹22,000cr-plus losses
Air India is close to naming Balagopal Kunduvara, who spent more than 20 years at Singapore Airlines and was most recently chief financial officer at Garuda Indonesia, as its new chief financial officer.
The move comes as the airline faces massive losses (more than ₹22,000 crore in the last financial year) and looks for fresh leadership to turn things around.
Air India tightens costs and operations
With CEO Tewolde Gebremariam leading the charge, Air India is tightening costs and rethinking how it operates.
The airline has set up a dedicated cross-functional team to hunt for savings and plans to merge some functions with Air India Express to boost efficiency.
Kunduvara's deep industry experience could be key as Air India deals with rising fuel prices, global disruptions, and ambitious plans for fleet growth.