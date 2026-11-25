Air India is shaking things up to become more efficient and reliable.

Air India CEO and Managing Director Tewolde Gebremariam just shared that domestic operations at Air India and Air India Express are now consistently recording OTP of more than 80%, a big step forward.

The airline is also teaming up with Air India Express under the "One Air India Group" approach, having received more than 1,500 employee suggestions on improving efficiency and reducing costs.