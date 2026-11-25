Air India: OTP above 80%, over 1,500 employee suggestions
Air India is shaking things up to become more efficient and reliable.
Air India CEO and Managing Director Tewolde Gebremariam just shared that domestic operations at Air India and Air India Express are now consistently recording OTP of more than 80%, a big step forward.
The airline is also teaming up with Air India Express under the "One Air India Group" approach, having received more than 1,500 employee suggestions on improving efficiency and reducing costs.
Air India group to combine operations
The two airlines will combine operations but keep their own identities, aiming for smoother travel and fewer delays.
More westbound connecting traffic is being routed through Mumbai, which is less affected by airspace closures, while Delhi will increasingly support eastbound connecting flows.
Plus, two new group-level roles are also being created, Group Strategy Officer and Chief of Training Academy.