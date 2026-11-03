Air India plans wide-body jet order to expand international routes
Business
Air India just announced plans to order even more wide-body jets, aiming to fly more international routes and turn a profit soon.
CEO Tewolde Gebremariam says this is all part of Tata Group's plans to make Air India a stronger global player.
Air India fleet renewal underway
Since coming back under Tata in 2022, Air India has been on a major refresh, renewing its fleet and expanding its network.
The airline is talking with Boeing and Airbus to swap out old, pricey planes for newer ones that can reach more cities.
With these upgrades, Air India hopes to handle challenges like airspace bans and compete better on the world stage.