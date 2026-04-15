Air India posts over ₹22,000cr loss seeks Tata Group help

Air India CEO Wilson stepping down

On top of money woes, Air India's CEO Campbell Wilson is stepping down soon, adding to the turbulence.

The airline's been dealing with safety concerns and higher costs after Pakistani airspace closed off major routes to Europe and the US

Extra pressure from US tariffs and visa issues hasn't helped either, making it even tougher for Air India (and Singapore Airlines after its Vistara merger) to get back on track financially.