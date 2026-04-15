Air India posts over ₹22,000cr loss seeks Tata Group help
Air India just posted a massive more than ₹22,000 crore ($2.4 billion) loss for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, way more than expected.
The hit came mostly from a Dreamliner crash and global tensions that messed up key flight routes.
Now, Air India is turning to its main backers, Tata Group and Singapore Airlines (which owns about a quarter of the airline), hoping for some much-needed financial support.
Air India CEO Wilson stepping down
On top of money woes, Air India's CEO Campbell Wilson is stepping down soon, adding to the turbulence.
The airline's been dealing with safety concerns and higher costs after Pakistani airspace closed off major routes to Europe and the US
Extra pressure from US tariffs and visa issues hasn't helped either, making it even tougher for Air India (and Singapore Airlines after its Vistara merger) to get back on track financially.