Air India pursues overhaul despite posting over ₹22,000cr loss
Air India is pushing ahead with a major overhaul, even after posting a loss of over ₹22,000 crore.
Led by CEO and Managing Director Tewolde Gebremeriam, the airline is staying the course on its transformation plan, despite tough hits from rising fuel prices and airspace restrictions.
The focus? Modernizing and making operations more efficient.
Air India plans nearly 600 aircraft
The airline is set to buy nearly 600 new planes and upgrade over 100 existing ones, aiming to stay competitive globally.
Board member Sanjiv Mehta says they're determined to keep JRD Tata's legacy alive through strong governance and smart cost control.
Even with financial setbacks, Air India wants to build a sustainable future, and isn't backing down from bold changes.