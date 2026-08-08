Air India raises pilot pay 8 to 15%

Air India Express will now be the starting point for first officers aiming to move up to better-paying wide-body roles.

There's a new fleet allowance for Boeing 737 pilots, though privilege leave drops from 30 days to 24 days.

Since Tata Group took over Air India and Air India Express in Jan 2022, the group has grown from around 100 to 300 aircraft, and international flights are set to return to Jan-Feb levels next month, even with airspace challenges.