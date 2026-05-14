Air India reports $2.8 billion 2025-26 loss, pauses international routes
Business
Air India just reported a huge $2.8 billion loss for 2025-26, the biggest since Tata Group took over in 2022.
The airline says tough times like airspace restrictions and super high jet fuel prices have forced it to cut or pause some international routes until August 2026.
Air India operates 1,200+ international flights
Even with these changes, Air India will still run over 1,200 international flights each month across five continents.