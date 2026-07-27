Air India signs MoU with Tourism Ministry to boost tourism
Business
Big news: Air India and the Ministry of Tourism just signed a memorandum of understanding to boost India's global tourism profile.
The plan is to use Air India's huge international network and digital platforms to showcase India's culture, making it easier for travelers everywhere to discover what the country has to offer.
Visit India Pass and stopover packages
Expect some fresh initiatives, like a Visit India Pass for foreign tourists, stopover packages for travelers passing through, and joint events with state tourism boards.
A dedicated team will keep things running smoothly over the next two years, aiming to make visiting India more appealing than ever.