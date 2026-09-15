Air India speeds refunds to 4 hours with Agentforce AI
Business
Good news if you ever need your money back from Air India: refunds now take only four hours instead of two weeks.
The airline pulled this off by rolling out AI tools on Salesforce's Agentforce, all part of a bigger push to make customer service faster and smoother.
Name corrections now take 30 minutes
Besides quick refunds, name corrections now get sorted in 30 minutes (down from three days).
The new AI system can handle multiple requests (like refund and baggage questions) in a single email, and sends trickier issues to real agents.
It is all part of Air India's plan to use tech for a better passenger experience.