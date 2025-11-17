Air India to resume Delhi-Shanghai flights after 6 years
What's the story
Air India has announced the resumption of its non-stop service between Delhi and Shanghai from February 1, 2026. This will mark the airline's return to the route after nearly six years. The decision comes in light of recent diplomatic agreements between India and China, which have reopened an air corridor that was suspended in early 2020.
Expansion plans
Shanghai: Air India's 48th international destination
Shanghai will be Air India's 48th international destination. The airline intends to launch a Mumbai-Shanghai service later in 2026, pending regulatory clearances. As part of its expansion strategy, the carrier will operate four weekly flights on the Delhi-Shanghai route using Boeing 787-8 aircraft. Each plane will offer 18 flat beds in Business Class and seating for up to 238 passengers in Economy class.
Strategic move
Resumed link to boost trade, education
The renewed Delhi-Shanghai connection comes at a time when both India and China are reopening their borders for travel, trade, and education. Air India CEO Campbell Wilson described the resumption of this service as more than just a route launch. He called it "a bridge between two great ancient civilizations and modern economic powerhouses."
Itinerary
Flight schedule and operational details
The Delhi-Shanghai flights will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays. The flight AI352 will leave Delhi at 12:00pm and reach Shanghai at 8:20pm. On the other hand, flight AI351 from Shanghai to Delhi will depart at 10:00pm and arrive in Delhi at 3:15am the next day. This strategic schedule is aimed at maximizing passenger convenience and connectivity between these two major cities.