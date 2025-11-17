Air India to resume Delhi-Shanghai flights after 6 years

Air India has announced the resumption of its non-stop service between Delhi and Shanghai from February 1, 2026. This will mark the airline's return to the route after nearly six years. The decision comes in light of recent diplomatic agreements between India and China, which have reopened an air corridor that was suspended in early 2020.

Expansion plans Shanghai: Air India's 48th international destination Shanghai will be Air India's 48th international destination. The airline intends to launch a Mumbai-Shanghai service later in 2026, pending regulatory clearances. As part of its expansion strategy, the carrier will operate four weekly flights on the Delhi-Shanghai route using Boeing 787-8 aircraft. Each plane will offer 18 flat beds in Business Class and seating for up to 238 passengers in Economy class.

Strategic move Resumed link to boost trade, education The renewed Delhi-Shanghai connection comes at a time when both India and China are reopening their borders for travel, trade, and education. Air India CEO Campbell Wilson described the resumption of this service as more than just a route launch. He called it "a bridge between two great ancient civilizations and modern economic powerhouses."