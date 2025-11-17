Digital gold sales jump 62% in October as Dhanteras boosts demand

Why does this matter?

Gold prices hit a record ₹1,29,580 per 10gm this October—up a huge 66% from last year—making it a hot investment during market ups and downs.

Young investors are turning to apps for easy, bite-sized gold purchases (as little as ₹1), especially with the rupee weakening and jewelry getting pricier.

Gold ETFs also saw record inflows and new accounts as more people looked for safe bets.