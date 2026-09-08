Air India's $1.5bn request sparks Singapore debate and racist abuse
Air India's $1.5 billion funding request has stirred up debate in Singapore, mainly because Temasek, Singapore's state investor, owns a big chunk of Singapore Airlines, which is involved in the deal.
Things got heated online and in parliament, with some people crossing the line and targeting Temasek's CEO with racist remarks over his Indian heritage.
Singapore Airlines says Temasek not asked
Singapore Airlines quickly clarified it has not asked shareholders like Temasek for any extra cash; their investment in Air India comes from its own funds.
Both Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow and Temasek stressed that this move is part of a careful strategy.
Meanwhile, top leaders including Senior Minister K Shanmugam and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong called out the racist abuse, reminding everyone that serious concerns should not become an excuse for hate.