Air India's losses more than doubled to ₹22,238 cr
Business
Air India just had its toughest year yet under Tata Sons, with losses jumping to ₹22,238 crore, more than twice last year's figure.
Revenue also dropped by nearly 9%, landing at ₹71,870 crore.
Tata called this the airline's most challenging year since taking over in 2022.
Tata Sons expects multi year turnaround
Tata Sons is still aiming high: They want Air India to become a global leader and help turn India into a major aviation hub.
The plan includes merging with Vistara, expanding the fleet, and upgrading tech, but supply chain issues and delayed aircraft deliveries have slowed things down.
Now, the full turnaround could take five to 10 years, but Tata says they're sticking with their vision for the airline.