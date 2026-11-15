Why air purifier sales are skyrocketing in India
What's the story
As air quality in Delhi-NCR and surrounding regions continues to deteriorate, the demand for air purifiers has skyrocketed. Manufacturers and retailers have reported a significant increase in consumer inquiries and purchases, especially after Diwali. The trend is not just seasonal anymore; consumers are now looking at air purifiers as a year-round necessity.
Market growth
Shift in demand patterns
The demand for air purifiers, once limited to major metropolitan areas, is now spreading to other parts of India.
States like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana are witnessing this trend.
However, Delhi-NCR still rules the market with nearly 80% of total sales volumes until 2025.
Infiniti Retail said air purifier volumes have more than doubled in 2026.
Online demand
Amazon Now sees massive spike
Amazon India has also seen a massive spike in demand for air purifiers, with sales doubling in the last week.
The company has expanded its range on Amazon Now to meet immediate needs, offering products from brands like Philips, Honeywell, and Eureka Forbes with delivery within minutes across over 120 cities.
Delhi's 24-hour average AQI was at 367 on Saturday.
Changing trends
Change in consumer behavior
Versuni India, formerly Philips Domestic Appliances India, has observed a change in consumer buying behavior.
Buyers are now investing in air purifiers before the seasonal pollution peak instead of waiting for air quality to deteriorate sharply.
"While the number of severe pollution days in 2026 has reduced compared to last year, demand is becoming more consistent," said Versuni India's Chief Marketing Officer Pooja Baid.
Premium segment
Premium segment growth
British tech firm Dyson, which operates in the premium segment of air purifiers in India, has also seen a sharp rise in consumer interest.
"India is home to many of the world's most polluted cities with AQI levels concerning peaks. When pollution levels rise, many people focus on the air outside, but the quality of the air inside our homes is just as important," said Dyson engineer Alex Hudson.