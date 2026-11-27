AirAsia delays employee salaries amid cash crunch and layoffs
What's the story
AirAsia, Southeast Asia's largest budget airline, has announced a delay in salary payments to its employees. The decision was communicated in an internal email by Chief People Officer Muhammad Khurram Zia, Reuters reported. The new payment schedule will see salaries paid on the 30th of each month or the last day of February from November through March. This is part of a "temporary operational adjustment" due to higher jet fuel costs and other financial challenges faced by the company.
Financial strain
Shares plummet over 70% this year
The email from Zia also asked employees for "patience and flexibility" in light of the "challenging environment."
Previously, AirAsia had been paying salaries in the second half of each month.
The airline's shares have plummeted over 70% this year due to high fuel prices and foreign exchange losses impacting its operations.
AirAsia employs some 26,000 people predominantly in Asia.
Job cuts
Job cuts at Philippine unit
AirAsia's Philippine unit has also announced plans to cut jobs due to rising operating costs.
However, the company has assured that these changes will not affect passenger flights, bookings, or other services.
The move comes after 90 pilots were retrenched, prompting the AirAsia Philippines Pilots's Union to file a strike notice.
Loss report
AirAsia reports 3rd consecutive quarterly loss
AirAsia reported its third consecutive quarterly loss on Monday, although it was less than the previous quarter.
The airline had cash and bank balances of 905 million ringgit ($219.93 million) as of September 30, a 5% decrease from June 30.
In an investor presentation with its results, AirAsia said it is taking steps to conserve cash, such as suspending unviable routes and returning 25 planes to lessors.
Strategic moves
Malaysia's government considers options to support the airline
AirAsia has hinted that more planes could leave its fleet in 2027 as part of a business reset plan.
A creditor restructuring is also underway, with hopes to rebuild by 2028.
Meanwhile, Malaysia's government is considering options to support AirAsia without risking public funds.
If assistance is extended, the Finance Ministry has said it will seek priority over other lenders and increase oversight of the airline's board and management.