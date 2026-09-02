AirAsia launches 1st-ever codeshare with Turkey's Pegasus Airlines to Europe

To kick things off, AirAsia is bumping up its Kuala Lumpur-Istanbul flights to daily service.

Amanda Woo from AirAsia says this partnership is all about tapping into the European market, separate from its Bahrain hub project (which will connect Kuala Lumpur with Bahrain and London Gatwick).

The Bahrain hub launch has been pushed back to March 2027 due to ongoing Middle East conflicts but is still in the works.

Woo calls the new codeshare a big step toward connecting Asia and Europe.