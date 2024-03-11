Next Article

Non-compliance may result in the removal of the host's listing

Airbnb announces global ban on indoor security cameras: Here's why

By Akash Pandey 07:50 pm Mar 11, 202407:50 pm

What's the story Airbnb, the popular short-term home rental platform, has announced a worldwide ban on indoor security cameras in its listings. The policy, effective from April 30, comes after consultations with hosts, guests, and privacy experts. Previously, hosts were allowed to install indoor cameras if they were disclosed in online listing descriptions. Now, they must eliminate any cameras previously allowed in common rooms, hallways, and other indoor areas. Any reported violations could lead to the removal of their listing or entire account.

Hosts and guests divided over Airbnb's new policy

The new policy has sparked mixed reactions among Airbnb hosts and guests. Some hosts, like Zach Narus from Arizona, have argued that cameras provide a sense of security during guest stays and help maintain the integrity of their properties. On the other hand, guests have expressed concerns about privacy, with instances of undisclosed cameras causing discomfort. The ban aims to address these concerns while still allowing hosts to use outdoor security cameras for property protection.

Cameras have been utilized for property management

Hosts have used cameras for various reasons related to property management. Lisa Lewis, an Airbnb host in Foley, Alabama, used camera footage to ensure guests were not unaccompanied minors and weren't hosting large gatherings. She also utilized the cameras to enforce check-in and check-out times, charging a $100 fee to guests who violated these without prior notification. The new policy will require hosts like Lewis to find alternative methods for managing their properties.

Guests raise concerns over privacy invasion

Guests have voiced concerns over their privacy being invaded due to undisclosed cameras in Airbnb rentals. In 2019, Florida resident Max Vest discovered undisclosed cameras in a Miami Airbnb, leading to discomfort and fear of being watched live. Another guest reported on X in 2021 about feeling spied on while using the pool at an Airbnb late at night. These incidents highlight the privacy issues that led to Airbnb's decision to ban indoor security cameras.

Airbnb's new policy enhances privacy

Airbnb's new policy banning indoor security cameras is a significant step toward enhancing guest privacy. While outdoor security cameras, noise monitors, and doorbell cameras are still permitted, they must be disclosed in the listings. The policy change comes as a response to the growing concerns about privacy invasion expressed by guests. Hosts violating this policy after April 30 could face penalties including removal of their listing or entire account from the platform.