Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky criticizes AI use, suggests healthcare focus
Business
Airbnb's Brian Chesky isn't impressed with how AI is being used right now.
On a recent podcast, he pointed out that many US consumers don't like AI because it's busy helping businesses, not making daily life easier.
Chesky thinks if AI focused on things like affordable healthcare, people would be way more open to it.
Pew: 44% hopeful about healthcare AI
A Pew survey backs him up: 44% of Americans are hopeful about AI improving healthcare, but only 23% said the same about how people do their jobs.
Chesky also shared how Airbnb uses AI for things like smarter search and travel planning, saying these tools should actually help users, not just companies.