Airbnb offers free 2026 FIFA World Cup match tickets

Knockout stays average $385 nightly

You can book these special stays for dates during the knockout rounds up to the final. The average price is around $385 per night.

After you reserve, your host will share how to claim your ticket.

The deal covers 10 cities (including Boston, San Francisco, Seattle, Dallas, and Kansas City) and over 1,300 tickets are up for grabs while the tournament runs from June 11.

Homes near New York New Jersey Stadium (where the final's happening) open for booking July 16.