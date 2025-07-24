Airbus, Rolls-Royce ink £5B deal with Indian airlines post-FTA
Airbus and Rolls-Royce have teamed up with Indian airlines in a nearly £5 billion deal.
This comes right after the new India-UK Free Trade Agreement, which is all about making trade easier and aiming for $120 billion in business by 2030.
More than half of the new planes will run on Rolls-Royce's high-tech Trent XWB engines.
British investments in India are on the rise
This isn't just about planes—it's part of a bigger wave of British investment in India.
Thanks to the FTA, companies like Carbon Clean and Occuity are putting millions into new projects and partnerships across India.
Plus, the deal is expected to boost jobs, upgrade tech sharing between both countries, and take India's aviation game up a notch.
If you're into how global business shapes travel and tech (or just want to see more flight options), this is one to watch.