European aerospace giants unite to challenge Starlink dominance

European aerospace giants Airbus , Thales, and Leonardo have announced a merger of their satellite operations. The new venture will be launched in 2027, pending regulatory approval. The partnership is aimed at competing with SpaceX 's Starlink. The move is expected to create major synergies and bolster Europe's space independence.

Employment impact Airbus will hold a 35% stake in the venture The new entity will employ some 25,000 people across Europe and generate annual revenues of €6.5 billion, based on 2024 figures. Airbus will hold a 35% stake in the joint venture while Thales and Leonardo will each hold 32.5%. The companies said it would operate under joint control "with a balanced governance structure."

Financial benefits The project was initiated last year The merger is expected to generate "mid-triple digit" millions of euros in annual synergies on operating income, starting after five years. The project, code-named "Project Bromo," was initiated last year. It aims to replicate the cooperation model of European missile maker MBDA, which is owned by Airbus, Leonardo and BAE Systems.