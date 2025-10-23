Google sued over false AI-generated claims against conservative activist

Conservative activist Robby Starbuck has filed a lawsuit against Google , claiming that the company's artificial intelligence (AI) systems have generated "outrageously false" information about him. The allegations include serious accusations such as sexual assault and violence, which he says were spread to millions of users through Google's platforms. Starbuck is seeking $15 million in damages for the alleged defamation and harm caused by these false statements.

Google's response Google's response to the lawsuit Responding to the lawsuit, a Google spokesperson, Jose Castaneda, said that most of the claims stem from unintentional "hallucinations" by its Bard large language model (LLM). He added that while these hallucinations are a known issue for all LLMs, they are disclosed and minimized as much as possible. Castaneda also noted that with enough creativity, one can prompt a chatbot into saying something misleading.

Allegations detailed Specific instances of false information spread by Google's AI In his lawsuit, Starbuck highlighted specific instances where Google's AI systems allegedly spread false information about him. He claimed that Bard falsely linked him to white nationalist Richard Spencer in December 2023 and cited fabricated sources. The lawsuit also alleged that Google's Gemma chatbot spread false sexual assault allegations against him in August based on fictitious sources.

Safety fears False accusations could lead to threats against Starbuck Starbuck has expressed concerns that the false accusations could lead to increased threats against his life, noting the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The lawsuit also claimed that Google's AI systems falsely accused him of spousal abuse, participating in the January 6 Capitol riots, and being listed in Jeffrey Epstein files, among other things.