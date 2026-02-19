Airbus to deliver 870 planes in 2026, cites supplier issues
Airbus is aiming to deliver 870 commercial planes in 2026—just shy of what analysts hoped for.
Even with a huge wave of orders and a record backlog that could keep them busy for nearly 10 years, the company says supplier issues are holding them back from going bigger.
Engine shortages and metal parts quality problems
Despite scoring 1,000 new orders last year and posting strong profits, Airbus is struggling with engine shortages (thanks to Pratt & Whitney) and quality problems with some metal parts. These hiccups have forced them to dial back production plans.
Meanwhile, Boeing is stepping up its game; the source does not provide Boeing's 2025 delivery figures—so competition isn't getting any easier.
The race between Airbus and Boeing
If you're into aviation or just curious about how global supply chains can shake up even the biggest companies, this is one to watch.
The race between Airbus and Boeing is reflected in delivery volumes, production targets and backlog levels—and it continues to shape industry production and delivery dynamics.