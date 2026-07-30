Airbus to pay £6.4 million in HMRC's biggest export settlement

Even though Airbus builds major defense aircraft like the Eurofighter Typhoon, it's been called out for repeated compliance slip-ups.

HMRC said Airbus failed to keep proper export registers and didn't stick to license conditions, but the company cooperated with investigators and fixed its mistakes.

Sanctions lawyer Nigel Kushner called the penalty a "wake up call," reminding exporters that keeping accurate records is crucial if you want to avoid trouble.