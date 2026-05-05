Airlines cut about 13,000 May flights amid jet fuel surge
If you're flying in May, heads up: airlines worldwide are dropping about 13,000 flights (that's two million seats) because jet fuel prices have shot up, thanks to ongoing Middle East tensions.
Big names like Turkish Airlines and Lufthansa are making some of the largest cuts.
Most travelers won't notice huge changes, but it's still less than 2% of global aviation capacity.
UK lets airlines cancel low-demand flights
Jet fuel prices have more than doubled since attacks in the region and the closure of a key shipping route.
Europe could see shortages if things drag on, so UK refineries are ramping up production just in case.
The UK government is also letting airlines cancel low-demand flights without losing their future slots.
Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander says it's all about "preparing now to give families long-term certainty and avoid unnecessary disruption at the departure gate this summer."