Airlines cut about 13,000 May flights amid jet fuel surge

UK lets airlines cancel low-demand flights

Jet fuel prices have more than doubled since attacks in the region and the closure of a key shipping route.

Europe could see shortages if things drag on, so UK refineries are ramping up production just in case.

The UK government is also letting airlines cancel low-demand flights without losing their future slots.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander says it's all about "preparing now to give families long-term certainty and avoid unnecessary disruption at the departure gate this summer."