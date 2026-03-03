IndiGo, SpiceJet are now bringing Indians back from Middle East

Indian airlines IndiGo and SpiceJet have launched special relief operations to repatriate passengers stranded due to airspace disruptions in the Middle East. The situation arose after the United States and Israel attacked Iran, prompting several West Asian countries to close their airspace. In response, IndiGo has announced 10 special relief flights from Jeddah to India today.

Flight operations SpiceJet to operate special flights from UAE SpiceJet, on the other hand, is operating special flights from the United Arab Emirates today. These flights will fly from Fujairah to Delhi, Mumbai, and Kochi, including two flights to Mumbai. The airline is also looking at operating more special flights depending on passenger demand and regulatory approvals. From tomorrow onward, SpiceJet will resume its scheduled services between Fujairah-Delhi and Fujairah-Mumbai.

Response What about IndiGo? The Ministry of Civil Aviation is closely monitoring the evolving airspace situation and its impact on international operations. In a bid to normalize operations between Saudi Arabia and India, IndiGo shall operate four dedicated flights from Jeddah to Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad as part of its broader plan of 10 special relief flights. Akasa Air has also announced extra flights to bring back Indian passengers from the region.

