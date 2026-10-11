Airtel Business CEO Sharat Sinha urges AI guardrails, enterprise architecture
Airtel Business CEO Sharat Sinha says it's time to put "guardrails" and "enterprise architecture" in place as AI becomes a bigger part of our lives at work.
He believes that as AI gets smarter, companies need to make sure it's used safely and responsibly.
Airtel is teaming up with government regulators to help shape how AI is rolled out in India.
Sharat Sinha backs India's AI push
Sinha is on board with the Indian government's new push for clear rules around AI, including tackling deepfakes and keeping people at the center of tech decisions.
This fits right in with Airtel's focus on using AI to boost productivity while cutting down on fraud through smarter cybersecurity.
The company expects cloud services, cybersecurity, and IoT to be among its growth drivers over the next three years.