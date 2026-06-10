Airtel expands 5G with 2,900 new sites across North India

Airtel rebrands Priority Postpaid 'Fast Lane'

Airtel's Priority Postpaid service has been rebranded as "Fast Lane," promising faster speeds for eligible postpaid users with a little help from 5G network slicing.

While Airtel says nothing else about the service is changing, some critics worry that giving premium users special treatment could be unfair.

Lawmakers are now asking regulators to weigh in on these net neutrality concerns.