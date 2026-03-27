Airtel flags AGR dues, seeks Vodafone Idea-like relief
What's the story
Bharti Airtel has sought relief from its adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) confirmed in a recent parliamentary response. The telecom giant cited the relief given to Vodafone Idea as a precedent for its request. However, DoT clarified that the Supreme Court's October 2025 order allowed for reconsideration of AGR dues only for Vodafone Idea and not any other company.
Compliance clarification
AGR restructuring for Vodafone Idea per SC's directives: DoT
The DoT clarified that the restructuring of Vodafone Idea's AGR dues is in accordance with the Supreme Court's directives. This comes after the Union Cabinet approved a five-year moratorium on AGR dues and a 10-year repayment schedule post-moratorium. The decision also included reworking of these dues, which was all done following the SC order.
Ongoing conflict
AGR dispute has been a major issue since 2019
The AGR dispute has been a major point of contention since 2019, when the SC upheld DoT's definition of AGR. This significantly increased the liabilities of telecom operators, including Bharti Airtel which is facing dues worth ₹42,000 crore. The case has been ongoing and continues to be a major issue for Bharti Airtel and other telecom companies in India.