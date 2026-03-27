AGR restructuring for Vodafone Idea per SC's directives: DoT

Airtel flags AGR dues, seeks Vodafone Idea-like relief

By Mudit Dube 04:41 pm Mar 27, 202604:41 pm

What's the story

Bharti Airtel has sought relief from its adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) confirmed in a recent parliamentary response. The telecom giant cited the relief given to Vodafone Idea as a precedent for its request. However, DoT clarified that the Supreme Court's October 2025 order allowed for reconsideration of AGR dues only for Vodafone Idea and not any other company.