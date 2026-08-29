Airtel adds 27L subscribers in July, Jio follows closely
What's the story
India's wireless market saw a growth of 55.38 lakh mobile subscribers in July 2026, according to data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). The total subscriber base increased to 128.79 crore at the end of July, up from 128.23 crore at the end of June. Bharti Airtel led the pack with a whopping addition of 26.88 lakh new subscribers during this period.
Subscriber growth
Airtel's subscriber base reaches 48.94 crore
Airtel's impressive performance in July 2026 took its total wireless subscriber base to a whopping 48.94 crore.
The company's net additions stood at 26.88 lakh mobile subscribers for the month, according to TRAI's latest report on subscriber count.
This growth highlights Airtel's strong position and continued popularity in India's competitive telecom market.
Jio's growth
Jio's user base touches 50.60 crore mark
Not far behind Airtel, Reliance Jio added a whopping 24.46 lakh mobile users in July 2026.
The company's total subscriber count of wireless users now stands at an impressive 50.60 crore, according to TRAI's data.
This growth further cements Jio's position as one of the leading players in India's telecom sector and its ability to attract new customers.
Other players
Vodafone Idea and BSNL also see rise in subscriber numbers
Vodafone Idea and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) also witnessed a rise in their mobile subscriber bases in July 2026.
Vodafone Idea added 2.40 lakh wireless subscribers during the month, taking its total to 19.90 crore.
Meanwhile, BSNL added 1.68 lakh new subscribers to its network during this period, highlighting the steady growth of these telecom companies amid stiff competition in India's wireless market.