Airtel Money starts Type II NBFC after RBI approval

Airtel plans ₹20,000 cr investment

Airtel is investing ₹20,000 crore to grow this business and plans to use its huge customer base to offer fast, tech-driven loans.

So far, its platform has already helped disburse more than ₹9,000 crore in loans.

Bharti Airtel owns 70% of the company (the rest is held by Bharti Enterprises).

Gopal Vittal said the NBFC reflects Airtel's ambition to build a "differentiated, future-ready digital lending business."