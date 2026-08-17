Meet Shabnam Sinha, World Bank-veteran named Airtel Payments Bank chief
What's the story
Airtel Payments Bank has announced a major leadership change, with Shabnam Sinha set to take over as chairperson from October 1, 2026. She will replace Sunil Bharti Mittal, who has been at the helm since April 2016. The transition was revealed in an exchange filing by Bharti Airtel, the parent company of Airtel Payments Bank.
Leadership roles
Sinha's appointment approved by board and RBI
Sinha, who is currently an independent director on the bank's board, will serve a three-year term as chairperson.
Her appointment has been approved by the board and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved it.
At Airtel Payments Bank, Sinha heads the Special Committee of the Board for Monitoring Frauds and is part of risk management and information technology committees.
Growth trajectory
Airtel Payments Bank has over 121M monthly active users
Airtel Payments Bank now has over 121 million monthly active users and nearly 30 million bank account customers.
The services are offered through the Airtel Thanks app and a network of over 500,000 banking points, the largest in India.
The bank also caters to consumer and enterprise banking needs, making it India's second-largest mobile bank and UPI Autopay player.
Professional background
Sinha brings extensive experience to the role
Sinha brings over three decades of experience in development finance, financial services, public policy, and institutional transformation.
She has worked with the World Bank advising governments across Asia, Africa, and Europe on governance and operational effectiveness.
Speaking about her new role at Airtel Payments Bank, Sinha said she plans to build on the bank's growth while strengthening digital financial services for customers and communities alike.