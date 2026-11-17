More people are using Airtel Payments Bank than ever: monthly transacting users on savings bank accounts rose 21.1% YoY to 31 million, and customer balances grew by 10%.

The bank's digital products like the Safe Second Account are catching on.

Plus, with 7 million National Common Mobility Cards issued for metro travel and more than 500,000 rural banking points now live, they're making banking easier both in cities and villages across India.