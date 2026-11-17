Airtel Payments Bank hits ₹3,500 cr annualized revenue run rate
Airtel Payments Bank just hit a big milestone, crossing ₹3,500 crore in annualized revenue.
Their net profit for Q2 FY27 soared 139% year-on-year (vs Q2 FY26) to ₹28.2 crore, and quarterly revenue rose 8.9% YoY to ₹875.5 crore, supported by an improvement in operating performance.
Airtel Payments Bank reaches 31 million users
More people are using Airtel Payments Bank than ever: monthly transacting users on savings bank accounts rose 21.1% YoY to 31 million, and customer balances grew by 10%.
The bank's digital products like the Safe Second Account are catching on.
Plus, with 7 million National Common Mobility Cards issued for metro travel and more than 500,000 rural banking points now live, they're making banking easier both in cities and villages across India.