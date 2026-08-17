Airtel Payments Bank names Shabnam Sinha chairperson pending RBI approval
Airtel Payments Bank just announced that Shabnam Sinha will be its new chairperson starting October 1, 2026.
She is taking over from Sunil Bharti Mittal, who has served as the bank's non-executive chairman since April 2016 and is stepping down at the end of September.
Sinha's appointment is for three years, pending Reserve Bank of India approval.
Shabnam Sinha brings international governance experience
Sinha brings over 30 years of experience in finance and governance, plus she is currently an independent director on Airtel Payments Bank's board and has worked with the World Bank, advising governments and institutions across Asia, Africa, and Europe on governance, risk management and operational effectiveness.
She currently leads its fraud monitoring committee and helps steer risk and IT management.
Under Mittal, the bank grew to more than 121 million monthly active users with a massive network reaching most Indian villages.
Now, Sinha aims to keep up that momentum by making digital banking even more accessible across communities.