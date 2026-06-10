Airtel renames Priority Postpaid 'Fast lane' amid net neutrality concerns
Business
Airtel has switched up its "Priority Postpaid" service, now calling it "Fast lane," aiming to give premium users a smoother experience.
You'll spot the new name on their website and even in your mobile network bar.
But this update is stirring up net neutrality debates, as some people worry it could mean faster internet for a select few.
Critics flag 2-speed concerns, TRAI monitoring
Critics say "Fast lane" hints at a two-speed internet, where some get better access than others, which goes against the idea of an open web.
Airtel says it's just marketing and follows all rules, but the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is keeping a close eye on things.
The conversation around fair internet access isn't over yet, so stay tuned for possible changes ahead.