Airtel renames Priority Postpaid 'Fast lane' amid net neutrality concerns

Critics flag 2-speed concerns, TRAI monitoring

Critics say "Fast lane" hints at a two-speed internet, where some get better access than others, which goes against the idea of an open web.

Airtel says it's just marketing and follows all rules, but the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is keeping a close eye on things.

The conversation around fair internet access isn't over yet, so stay tuned for possible changes ahead.