Airtel tops Kantar BrandZ 2026 as India's most valuable brand
Airtel just took the top spot as India's most valuable brand in the Kantar BrandZ 2026 report, while HDFC was ranked among the top five most valuable brands.
Airtel's value grew to $43.2 billion this year, even as the combined value of India's top 100 brands fell by 12%.
Meesho fastest growing, value jumps 64%
Meesho was named the fastest-growing brand, jumping 64% in value with its affordable, mobile-first approach.
Blinkit also made a splashy debut by expanding beyond groceries.
The report points out that brands need to keep up with tech trends and changing consumer habits if they want to stay on top in today's fast-moving market.