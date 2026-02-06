Airtel's Nxtra to invest $1 billion in India's data center scene

Airtel's data center arm, Nxtra, is gearing up for a huge leap—planning to boost its capacity from around 125MW today to a massive 1 gigawatt over the next few years. If all goes well, they could double their market share in India's data center scene, jumping from 12% to 25%.

The push is to meet the growing demand for digital services It's all about meeting the exploding demand from cloud services, AI projects, OTT platforms, and digital-first businesses.

Nxtra operates 12 data centers and 120 edge facilities across India—now it wants to be the go-to choice as India gets more digital.

Nxtra is also investing in faster fiber networks and undersea cables Nxtra isn't just adding space—it's investing in faster fiber networks and undersea cables.

They're also serious about sustainability: Ampin will supply an additional 125.7 MW, raising Ampin-to-Nxtra supply to more than 200 MW, and Nxtra has pledged to source 100% of its electricity from renewable sources.