Next Article
Airtel's Q1 profit nearly doubled YoY, shares dip 2%
Bharti Airtel's stock dipped slightly on Thursday morning, even though the company posted some impressive numbers for Q1 FY26.
Revenue for June 2025 hit ₹49,462.6 crore (up from ₹38,506.4 crore last year), and net profit nearly doubled to ₹7,339 crore compared to June 2024.
Full year numbers, dividend details
Looking at the full year ending March 2025, Airtel's revenue climbed to ₹1,72,985.2 crore with net profit soaring to ₹33,778.3 crore—way up from last year's figures.
To top it off, shareholders are getting a final dividend of ₹16 per share with an effective date of July 18.
Even with the minor share dip, Airtel seems confident about its future and is rewarding investors for sticking around.