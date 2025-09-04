Airtel's Q1 profit nearly doubled YoY, shares dip 2%

Full year numbers, dividend details

Looking at the full year ending March 2025, Airtel's revenue climbed to ₹1,72,985.2 crore with net profit soaring to ₹33,778.3 crore—way up from last year's figures.

To top it off, shareholders are getting a final dividend of ₹16 per share with an effective date of July 18.

Even with the minor share dip, Airtel seems confident about its future and is rewarding investors for sticking around.