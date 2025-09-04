TCS shares gain slightly, tech giant's financials remain strong

TCS's financial performance for the last 2 quarters

For the quarter ending June 2025, TCS's revenue dipped slightly to ₹63,437 crore from the previous quarter, but net profit actually climbed to ₹12,819 crore.

Looking at the bigger picture: over the last year (ending March 2025), TCS grew its annual revenue to ₹2,55,324 crore and boosted net profit to ₹48,797 crore—showing that steady growth is still very much on track for this tech giant.