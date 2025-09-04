Next Article
TCS shares gain slightly, tech giant's financials remain strong
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) shares nudged up 0.11% on Thursday, trading at ₹3,101.00 by late morning.
The small rise follows a steady run for TCS, which has kept its financial performance strong even as markets stay unpredictable.
TCS's financial performance for the last 2 quarters
For the quarter ending June 2025, TCS's revenue dipped slightly to ₹63,437 crore from the previous quarter, but net profit actually climbed to ₹12,819 crore.
Looking at the bigger picture: over the last year (ending March 2025), TCS grew its annual revenue to ₹2,55,324 crore and boosted net profit to ₹48,797 crore—showing that steady growth is still very much on track for this tech giant.